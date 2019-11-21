Former Trump Official Rips Republicans for Believing ‘Fictional’ Russian Propaganda on Ukraine Interference

Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill tore into congressional Republicans —and by extension, President Donald Trump — at an impeachment hearing, excoriating them for believing the “fictional” narrative that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Hill, who was the top Russia adviser on Trump’s NSC until her departure in July, appeared as a witness at a House Intelligence Committee hearing in the Trump impeachment inquiry, and had some sharp words for Republican members of the committee.

But before Hill began her testimony, Ranking Republican Member Devin Nunes tried a prebuttal of sorts by handing out a copy of the House GOP report on Russian interference, and defended his Ukraine conspiracy by saying that “it is entirely possible for two separate nations to engage in election meddling at the same time.”

After introducing herself and providing compelling biographical information, Hill said: “Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country — and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did.”

“This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves,” Hill said.

The narrative she referenced is at the heart of the inquiry, as it was one of two issues that Trump tried to coerce Ukraine into investigating.

“The unfortunate truth is that Russia was the foreign power that systematically attacked our democratic institutions in 2016,” Hill continued, adding “This is the public conclusion of our intelligence agencies, confirmed in bipartisan Congressional reports. It is beyond dispute, even if some of the underlying details must remain classified.”

Hill said that as a result of the Russian interference, “Our nation is being torn apart. Truth is questioned. Our highly professional and expert career foreign service is being undermined. U.S. support for Ukraine—which continues to face armed Russian aggression—has been politicized.”

She said that “The Russian government’s goal is to weaken our country,” and asked the Republicans to “please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests.”

Hill concluded by saying that “If the President, or anyone else, impedes or subverts the national security of the United States in order to further domestic political or personal interests, that is more than worthy of your attention. But we must not let domestic politics stop us from defending ourselves against the foreign powers who truly wish us harm.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

