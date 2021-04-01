At least four people, including a child, were killed during a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California. Two others were wounded, including the suspected gunman. @PattersonNBC reports. pic.twitter.com/w2FESdH4zj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 1, 2021

Four people were killed, including a child, and a fifth person was injured at an office complex in Orange, California on Wednesday.

Police Lieutenant Jennifer Amat told Los Angeles Times that at about 5:30 p.m. local time, the department received a call alerting them of shots fired at an office complex containing a number of small businesses.

Shots were still being fired when officers arrived at the scene, but the suspected shooter was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and was listed in critical condition. Amat said it is currently unknown if the wound was from police fire or if it was self-inflicted.

A firearm was recovered from the scene of the attack, but aside from telling the media that the fifth victim was hospitalized in critical condition, the department has not shared many details about the victims or the motive behind it. Amat said the shooting began in one of the complex’s suites, but she declined to elaborate on where exactly it started, though investigations are underway.

The attack comes as the nation reels from two other shooting incidents: one that left 8 people dead in Atlanta, and another that killed 10 people in Boulder. The shootings have prompted new conversations about gun control, which has been endorsed by the Biden administration.

