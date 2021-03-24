Vice President Kamala Harris stressed the need for Congress to act against gun violence in the aftermath of the Atlanta and Boulder shootings.

Harris gave an interview to CBS on Wednesday morning as the Biden administration calls for increased gun reform and even considering executive actions to make it happen. Gayle King started things off with Harris by pointing out “the reality is you guys just don’t have the votes, so what’s your move?”

Harris responded by speaking to the tragedy of the double shootings, then by saying it’s time for Congress to act against gun violence as it should’ve done after the Sandy Hook massacre.

“It is time for Congress to act and stop with the false choices,” Harris said. “This is not about getting rid of the 2nd Amendment, it’s simply about saying we need reasonable gun safety laws. There is no reason why we have assault weapons on the streets of a civil society.”

The interview continued with King and Anthony Mason asking if Biden is prepared to take executive action if there aren’t enough votes to get new gun laws through Congress. Harris pivoted by emphasizing that federal legislation would be a more permanent gun violence solution, and “We should first expect the United States Congress to act.

“I’m not willing to give up on what we must do to appeal to the hearts and minds and the reason of the members of the United States Senate,” she said. “It has to be possible that people agree these slaughters have to stop. Again, reject the false choices, and stop pushing it for sure. Stop pushing the false choice that this means everybody’s trying to come after your guns. That is not what we’re talking about.”

Harris was also asked for her reaction to Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) blasting the “ridiculous theater” over gun control after every mass shooting. Her response was Cruz “does not want to be accountable for what we need to do,” and that with his attitude, one would wonder why bother passing any law meant to protect people?

Watch above, via CBS.

