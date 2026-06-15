JUST IN: Newsom Announces Trump DOJ Investigating Him And His Wife

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Monday that President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice has opened an investigation into him and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

Newsom posted to X, “Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime – they are simply trying to find one. He isn’t coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President. He hates that I consistently call him out. He is simply the most corrupt President in American history. We have nothing to hide. Mr. President, come after me. I am not going anywhere. The country is watching.”

He isn't coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President.… pic.twitter.com/tVYk3WUvO8

Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime – they are simply trying to find one.

Newsom’s office sent out a press release with a longer version of his statement:

In recent days, federal agents have knocked on the doors of family friends and former employees. Not because they found a crime. Because they are simply trying to find one. They are demanding records. They are abusing the grand jury process. Digging through years and years of random documents.

Donald Trump isn’t just coming after me because of my mean Tweets. He’s coming after me because I am considering running for President. Because he hates that I’ve consistently called him out – over and over again – for his lies and deceit. Donald Trump is simply the most corrupt President in American history. He has turned the levers of government into his own personal power ministries to reward cronies and to try to jail his opponents.

His personal attorney now runs the Department of Justice, which has repeatedly gone after his political enemies. Ask Jerome Powell. He sent them after James Comey. Tish James. Adam Schiff. He sent them after Tim Walz. And a woman that a jury found Donald Trump had sexually abused. One by one, anyone who has challenged Donald Trump has ended up on his hit list. And today, I proudly join that list.

After calling for my arrest last year, Donald Trump directed his Department of Justice to investigate me. And just in the last week, I’ve learned his campaign has reached my own home: to get me, he’s coming after my wife, Jen. A public servant. A woman who has dedicated her life to supporting women and girls. Someone who has done nothing wrong, other than having the temerity to advocate for what she believes in. If they can’t intimidate me, they’ll go after the mother of our children.

Donald Trump picked the wrong target. We have nothing to hide. His political operatives can take every record and read every page. But they’ll be looking in the wrong place. Because if they really want to find corruption, look no further than 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Donald Trump is selling the presidency. He is running the largest cash heist in American political history — trading foreign tariff relief for approval of his golf courses. Day-trading behind the Resolute Desk. Reaping hundreds of millions of dollars in personal profit.

He is doing it openly. He is doing it on camera. He did it last night on the White House lawn. He is doing it through cryptocurrencies. He is doing it through the receipt of a $400 million private jet from a foreign government that he plans to keep when he leaves office. Through his sons’ ventures in countries where his own administration is simultaneously making policy. His personal fortune has skyrocketed by $4 billion since making his return to office.

This is the behavior of a regime, not a republic. The White House has become a marketplace. A marketplace for sneakers, coins, and watches… cologne, guitars, bibles, and phones. Influence for sale. Access for sale. And today, my family and I can personally confirm that justice is for sale.

To Donald Trump, who I know is watching because he watches everything, I have a message for you: You can subpoena my records. You can investigate me. You can harass me. Put my name on every and any enemy’s list you have, but leave my wife and family out of your personal vendetta.

I’d like to say something to my wife: These times are not normal. They are not ordinary. I love you. I am sorry he is doing this. You have not earned a single one of the indignities that he is trying to inflict on you and our children.

And to Donald Trump, this country does not belong to you. It does not belong to your cronies. We are going to fight your lawlessness — and we are going to continue to remind people of this country of your corruption. That same corruption our founders warned us against.

As we move to celebrate our 250th anniversary, I’m going to keep reminding Americans of what they warned would happen if a man with no character ever held the Office of the President.

So let me say it again: Mr. President, come after me. I am not going anywhere. And the country is watching.