Fox News today interviewed a woman who witnessed a mass shooting in El Paso that has reportedly left multiple people dead.

Vanessa Saenz told America’s Newsroom “I was looking for a parking spot and all of a sudden you heard what sounded like fireworks, really loud fireworks. So I started looking to see where the — I started hearing to see where the sound was coming from and I saw a couple of people in front of the Walmart.”

“My mom said ‘wait a minute, those aren’t fireworks. Go. Just go.’ And I started driving. I had to be careful because there was people running, kids running to their cars. Parents with kids just trying to look for cover and so I had to be careful as I drove off,” she said.

Saenz also said she saw a shooter and described him.

“So I turn around and I saw this man dressed in a black t-shirt with cargo pants, carrying what seemed to be a rifle. Just pointing at people and just shooting, straight at them. I saw about three or four just fall to the ground and I thought oh, my God and I was at a stop sign so there’s other cars trying to get out so I had to be very careful,” she said.

“He was wearing a black t-shirt, camo-colored pants. He was wearing something to cover his ears, like headphones, really thick ones. He was carrying a dark rifle and he was just pointing at people and just shooting and, yeah, the last thing I saw, he shot somebody that was in a corner and he just picked up the rifle and just walked into Walmart.”

Officials have said one person was taken into custody and there were multiple victims.

