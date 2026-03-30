Fox’s Dana Perino Says She Doesn’t Know if Trump ‘Cares’ About the Midterms Because ‘It’s Probably Likely Republicans’ Will Lose Congress

Dana Perino said she is unsure whether President Donald Trump cares about Republicans’ prospects in this year’s midterms, given that history is working against the GOP.

A little over a year into his second term, Trump is wildly unpopular. On Monday, UMass released a poll showing his approval rating at 33%, while 62% disapprove of the job he is doing. The survey comes about a month after Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. The war itself is broadly unpopular, and more Americans say it will make the U.S. less safe, according to a Pew poll released last week.

On Monday’s edition of The Five on Fox News, Perino addressed the Republicans’ chances for holding Congress. The GOP holds a slim three-seat lead that most political observers believe will be overtaken by a Democratic majority. Republicans hold the Senate 53-47, and Democrats face a tough map that would require them to retain and flip several swing states.

Perino praised the “military success” of Trump’s war, but said that “more needs to be done,” even though Trump himself will not face tangible political consequences.

“I don’t know what political price he could possibly pay,” she continued. “He’s not running for president again. If it’s the midterms, I don’t know if he cares that much. He is gonna do what he can, but he understands history and knows that it’s probably likely that the Republicans won’t be able to hold it even if they try. So, the political price to me, is not weighing in on some of these very tough decisions.”

Perino’s remarks echoed those made by co-host Jesse Watters in December, when he told Republicans, “You’re gonna lose the House.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!