‘So Ashamed’: American Conservative Co-Founder Says He’s ‘Embarrassed’ That He Voted for Trump 3 Times

Scott McConnell, a co-founder of The American Conservative, said he felt “ashamed and embarrassed” for voting for President Donald Trump three times in a row on Monday.

Reacting to the news that Palm Beach International Airport would officially be renamed the President Donald J. Trump International Airport, McConnell wrote, “So so ashamed and embarrassed to have voted three times for this person.”

So so ashamed and embarrassed to have voted three times for this person. https://t.co/5p8XRArGSi — Scott McConnell (@ScottMcConnell9) March 31, 2026

Asked whether there was any particular moment that pushed him over the edge and prompted him to stop supporting the president, McConnell replied, “Iran war.”

Last week, in response to Trump’s war against Iran, McConnell urged Vice President JD Vance to attempt to oust Trump using the 25th Amendment.

“My advice to Vance: Announce your support of 25th amendment transition. Say Chris Murphy or similar will be veep,” wrote McConnell. “Announce you will NOT be a candidate in 2028. Use your position, access to the media to explain why this is necessary. Don’t resign.”

According to the 25th Amendment, “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

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