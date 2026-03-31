Kristi Noem ‘Devastated’ by Report About Crossdressing Husband: ‘The Family Was Blindsided by This’

Former Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem was reportedly “devastated” by the bombshell allegations of her husband’s double life involving crossdressing.

On Tuesday morning, Daily Mail published a explosive report alleging that Noem’s husband, Bryon Noem, liked to cross-dress and regularly contacted fetish models. Included in the report were numerous photos of Bryon dressed in women’s clothing, with what appeared to be two balloons under the shirts to imitate breasts. Daily Mail also claimed that Bryon “lavished praise on their surgically-enhanced bodies” and “confessed his lust for ‘huge, huge ridiculous boobs.'”

In a report from The New York Post, representatives of the former DHS secretary said the family was “blindsided” by the allegations. The report continued:

Former Department of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem is “devastated” by salacious allegations that her husband, Bryon, lives a double life in which he dabbled in cross-dressing and chatted online with fetish models. “Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time,” Noem’s representatives told The Post.

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