Fox News Contributor Attacks Service Members in Twitter Brawl With Ex-Marine, Suggests Iraq and Afghanistan Vets Went ‘Across the World’ to ‘Murder Brown People’

Fox News contributor and Spectator editor-at-large Ben Domenech got in a massive Twitter fight with a veteran whose military service he demeaned as being paid “to travel across the world and murder brown people.”

Domenech’s outrage began with a Fox News opinion piece written by Lucas Kunce, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and U.S. Senate candidate in Missouri as a Democrat. Kunce’s piece arguess Republicans “turned their backs on veterans like me” by blocking passage of the PACT Act, the bill aimed to provide expanded medical coverage for veterans and 9/11 first responders suffering medical complications from their exposure to toxic burn pit chemicals.

“Many struggle with chronic respiratory issues. Migraines. Cancer. So imagine how we all felt on Thursday, watching all these Republicans, most of whom have never even worn the uniform, throw us a giant middle finger?” Kunce wrote:

If Republicans don’t have a patriotic bone in their spine, then we need to step the heck up as Democrats and do something about it. Get rid of the filibuster and pass the stuff that’s going to help us everyday Americans. Veterans shouldn’t have to wait any longer for Washington to do its job. We did our time. I served my country for 13 years in the United States Marine Corps. I’d give anything for this country. I only wish our leaders could make an ounce of the sacrifice that our veterans have. Our country would be a better place.

Domenech chimed in on the piece via Twitter, calling it “authoritarian horsecrap” to propose getting rid of the filibuster to get the bill passed, and he also pronounced Kunce a “fake Democrat.”

I preferred the version of @LucasKunceMO that ran a decade and a half ago when he was pro-life instead of this fake Democrat. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) July 30, 2022

From there, the fight got underway.

“What’s horsesh*t is when people like you act like some archaic Senate procedure is more important than health care for our veterans,” Kunce responded. “I got sent to Iraq and Afghanistan, so I’ll be damned if some Bush White House toady is going to lecture me about democracy.”

What’s horseshit is when people like you act like some archaic Senate procedure is more important than health care for our veterans. I got sent to Iraq and Afghanistan, so I’ll be damned if some Bush White House toady is going to lecture me about democracy. https://t.co/sY60bmLoNy — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) July 30, 2022

That led to this slight at Kunce’s military service:

I don’t think we needed to pay you to travel across the world and murder brown people, Lucas. You should probably send that money back. https://t.co/Yln3yAuWRx — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) July 30, 2022

And the fight continued:

Ben, you chose to take a political appointment for George Bush — the same president who ordered thousands of my fellow service-members to their deaths in Iraq and Afghanistan for his corrupt and pointless wars. Pretty sure it’s you people who owe us. https://t.co/VTtdtQcTKO — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) July 30, 2022

Literally left the GOP in 2006 over Iraq, idiot. It was a long time ago. You were still pro-life. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) July 30, 2022

I’m not super into “cancelling” people, but I’d like to see this @bdomenech fella, who never served, ironically writes for something called @thespectator, and just referred to fighting for America as “murdering brown people” sit out a few snaps. pic.twitter.com/4Y5nTJ7kpW — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) July 31, 2022

