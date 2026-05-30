CNN Medical Expert Has Some Big Questions For Trump’s Doctor Following ‘Excellent Health’ Assessment

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN’s medical expert, had some big questions for Donald Trump’s doctor following Dr. Sean Barbabella’s latest report on the president’s “excellent health.”

As Trump visited Walter Reed Medical Center on Tuesday for the third visit of his second term, Reiner went on CNN to call out the president’s “severe daytime somnolence” that causes him to fall asleep during Cabinet meetings and Oval Office press conferences.

The White House has claimed Trump was only blinking, not nodding off.

Reiner later blasted the White House for failing to release the results of Trump’s physical exam in a timely fashion, calling the lack of transparency about a sitting president’s health, “unimaginable”

Barbabella finally dropped the results shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night, noting, “President Trump remains in excellent health,” and only needed to increase his exercise and lose a few pounds.

Regarding the bruising on the president’s hands, the report called it “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention.”

Reiner took to X on Saturday with some big follow-up questions for Barbabella.

I’m glad Dr. Barbabella’s overall assessment is that the president is well. A few questions.

1. Why did the president have another coronary artery CT? He was last scanned in Oct. We don’t typically scan patients 6 months later unless we are concerned about a finding on the… — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) May 30, 2026

“I’m glad Dr. Barbabella’s overall assessment is that the president is well. A few questions,” Reiner wrote, before listing off seven questions:

1. Why did the president have another coronary artery CT? He was last scanned in Oct. We don’t typically scan patients 6 months later unless we are concerned about a finding on the initial scan. What prompted the repeat CT? 2. The report notes that the president’s ankle edema is improved compared with last year, but at the president’s last annual exam he had no edema. 3. Dr. Barbabella attributes the president’s bruising to his aspirin and handshaking. But what about his left hand? Also, why is the president, taking a dose of aspirin 4x higher than recommended for cardiovascular protection? 4. Why was the president again given a MOCA dementia screening test? He’s had 3 in the recent past. 5. Did the WH medical team address the patient’s apparent daytime fatigue and sleepiness? 6. AI assessment the president’s “heart age” is that of a much younger 66-year old man is not a clinically utilized tool. 7. The president himself called this visit a semi-annual physical. Going forward, is the new schedule every 6 months? Why more frequent than the traditional yearly exam?

Neither Barbabella nor the White House have responded to Reiner’s concerns.

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