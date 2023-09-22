Fox News Contributor Compares Relaxed Senate Dress Code to Alleged Two-Tier Justice System: ‘One For Elites and One For Other People’

The casual dress code recently implemented in the U.S. Senate has been a hot topic on Fox News, but one contributor sees a more insidious side of it.

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway appeared on America Reports with co-hosts John Roberts and Gillian Turner to discuss some of Friday’s biggest political stories before turning to the dress code, which has members of both parties raising issues.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was responsible for the change, which has been focused on Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), known to favor hoodies and shorts over business attire. But what Turner pointed out was that while the senators can show up in sweats, leggings, or even bikinis, the American people visiting the Senate still need to follow the stricter dress code. And Hemingway said this was just another reminder… of the two-tier justice system.

Turner: To me, the most problematic part of the policy revision is the way that in the original iteration handed down by Chuck Schumer, senators would no longer have to abide by a dress code on the Senate floor, but the American people would. That seems to, like, highlight all the bad things that people are saying about, you know, the nature of the Senate. Hemingway: Or reminds people of all the problems they’re having with the country right now, where it seems that there are two standards of justice, one for elites and one for other people, one for people who are friends of the ruling regime and one for people who are not. And so this just seemed to factor into that as well.

Hemingway also offered a somewhat patronizing opinion that perhaps Fetterman’s choice to wear shorts instead of a suit is not an indication that he’s ready to come back to work in the Senate but that he’s not getting the care he needs:

I actually worry that it’s the opposite of him being in a particularly good disposition. This is someone who not too long ago was hospitalized for some of his mental health issues. It is common, and I say this with no judgment because I’ve experienced this myself as well, that when you’re having bouts of depression or other issues, it can affect your ability to get up, get dressed, get showered, get out there. And I hope that Senator Fetterman, you know, I think a lot of people are like talking about this, but I hope that the people close to him love him enough to get him the help that he needs to make sure that he is up for this. It doesn’t seem like he’s able to really handle some of these duties. And maybe Chuck Schumer, rather than changing dress code policy in, ostensibly to help him out, maybe should think about whether he’s providing the help he really should be.

