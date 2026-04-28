BREAKING: FCC Reviewing Disney’s Broadcast License Amid Jimmy Kimmel-Trump Feud

The FCC is reportedly prepping a review of Disney’s broadcast licenses, a day after late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel refused to apologize for a remark that First Lady Melania Trump had the “glow of an expectant widow,” a crack that has reignited a feud with President Donald Trump.

The agency’s review of the ABC parent company’s right to broadcast its programming over public airwaves “would up the pressure” on the entertainment powerhouse, Semafor reported exclusively on Tuesday, after the latest Kimmel controversy.

The Semafor report was later confirmed by CNN’s chief media analyst Brian Stelter, who said the move “will be a major escalation” by FCC boss Brendan Carr.

The eight ABC licenses are not due for review for another several years, Stelter reported.

Breaking: The Trump-aligned FCC is planning to file paperwork as early as this afternoon that will challenge Disney's eight licenses for its eight ABC stations. This early-renewal move will be a major escalation by @BrendanCarrFCC. https://t.co/WWpAVTXLM9 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 28, 2026

The reports come a day after both the president and first lady took to social media to demand ABC fire Kimmel over the joke, which has been branded an assassination threat by those on the right.

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country,” the first lady posted on X. “His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.”

Instead of apologizing, Kimmel scoffed and defended the joke during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am,” he insisted. “It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination.”

The joke was made days before a gunman stormed the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, which was attended by the Trumps.

After the suspected gunman, 31-year-old Cole Allen, was taken into custody, the Justice Department said that President Trump and several members of his cabinet were among those targeted in the shooting.

Watch above via CNN.

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