Dan Abrams Dismantles GOP Claims of Two-Tiered Justice System: ‘Stop With the Attacks On Law Enforcement’

Dan Abrams delivered a thorough takedown of the claim made by Republican officials that Donald Trump’s indictment over mishandling government secrets represents a “two-tiered justice system.”

The Mediaite founder called out “this push to turn the FBI into a caricature, suggesting they’re all a bunch of political hacks out to get political leaders on the right.” Abrams did so while pointing out that FBI Director Chris Wray is a Republican appointed by Trump, plus the FBI “has never in its history had a Democratic leader.”

“The FBI critics never talk about all the high-profile Democrats the bureau’s been going after, even just in the last year or two,” Abrams said. After rattling off several examples, Abrams concluded that “this investigation and these stories don’t fit the narrative. The left-wing media has no interest in exposing their own, but it certainly doesn’t fit the far-right echo chamber that the FBI is somehow just out to get Republican political leaders. It’s an issue I have discussed with top Republican lawmakers who often seem surprised by the question.”

Abrams applied this more broadly when he spoke about right-wing politicians claiming Attorney General Merrick Garland is “totally corrupt and politicized.”

If Merrick Garland is so determined to get Trump, then how do you explain that same attorney general going to bat for Trump? Yes, over the objection of many on the left. For example, announcing in June of 2021, they would go ahead with a controversial legal effort started under the Trump administration to intervene in a defamation lawsuit brought against Trump by E Jean Carroll who says Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. The DOJ argued that Trump made the comments in his role as president, and so, the DOJ stepped in to take over his defense. That case still unresolved, though Caroll won a similar suit last month. Many on the left were furious.

Abrams also noted how Garland “stepped in again, controversially and over the objection of many on the left again, to prevent former President Trump from having to testify, at least for now, in connection with a pair of lawsuits filed by former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.”

Since Trump’s allies keep on complaining that Hillary Clinton wasn’t prosecuted over her private server controversy, Abrams (once again) explained the critical difference between her case and Trump’s. Abrams also raised the question that if the FBI really had it out for Trump, why did they announce they were reopening the Clinton case just before the 2016 election but didn’t disclose that Trump was also being investigated over his connections to Russia.

“I’ve asked that question of numerous GOP lawmakers making the allegation of FBI corruption,” said Abrams, “but I never seemed to get a particularly compelling response.”

The FBI makes mistakes and there have been some big ones. And yes, the FBI has been and should be criticized for them, as they have been by the FBI inspector general who investigated the Russia investigation and even the bipartisan Senate Intel Committee report. But neither of those investigations found evidence that politics motivated the errors or the judgment calls. Even John Durham’s investigation was theoretically supposed to blow open the politicized corruption in our intel agencies and FBI. And yet it did nothing close to that. So let’s stop with the attacks on law enforcement, because that is all that this is. It’s the same game that criminal defense attorneys play in other cases where there’s a lot of evidence. They try to change the subject from the evidence found to the supposed corrupt motives of the cops. If there is evidence of politicization, I will be the first one to call it out, as I call out both sides on this sort of stuff. But on this investigation of Donald Trump, it is a talking point without any evidence to back it up. You can legitimately argue these charges should not have been brought, that it’s too destructive to the country. It’s too divisive. Donald Trump will have a legal defense. Fair enough. But what you can’t legitimately argue is that this was just a political witch hunt. All part of a larger effort by the Republican-led FBI to bring down Republicans. Speaker Good for former Attorney General William Barr for calling it out.

Watch above via NewsNation.

