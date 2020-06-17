Fox News contributor and former Washington, D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams strongly condemned the Fulton County, Ga. district attorney’s decision to charge the officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks with 11 counts of murder, slamming the move as a “rush to judgment” and “wholly unfair.”

Speaking with Your World host Neil Cavuto just moments after the conclusion of District Attorney Paul Howard’s Wednesday press conference announcing the charges against Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, Williams unleashed a heated critique of the decision.

“We are watching, unfortunately and sadly, a miscarriage of justice here,” Williams said, before detailing the events leading up to Rolfe shooting Brooks two times in the back as he ran away. “I’ve heard all this about a taser is not a deadly weapon. As a lawyer, I can tell you, I am representing two people against police officers who have used tasers. And those two people that I represented died. They died as a result of being tased. A taser is a weapon. A taser can be a dangerous weapon. When you look at the fact — what troubles me about the overcharging is that they had a felony murder charge. So they had to have an underlying charge. The underlying charge was aggravated assault. One of the charges is not going to stick whatsoever.”

“What we are watching here today — and your viewers need to know it is. We are not watching justice take place here. I don’t give a damn about this white-black situation,” Williams spat out, alluding to the momentum that Brooks’ death has given to the ongoing protests about racial injustice and police brutality ignited by the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis. “These are human beings. I can tell you this case is going to have a far-reaching, adverse effect on the morale of officers in that police department.”

“They have not even issued their final report in regards to this. This is a rush to judgment This is to satisfy the crowd,” a visibly upset Williams argued. “Prosecution should never be based on satisfying a crowd and that is what we have here. This is wholly unfair.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]