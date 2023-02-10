Fox News’ Julie Banderas Goes Rogue, Abruptly Announces Divorce on Live TV and Says ‘F*ck Valentines Day’

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas shocked viewers on Thursday night after she abruptly announced that she was getting a divorce.

The revelation came, ironically, during the Valentine’s Day segment of Gutfeld! where Banderas was appearing as a guest. A clip from the segment began circulating on Twitter via Justin Baragona.

Host Greg Gutfeld asked Banderas if she was expecting any kind of gifts on Valentine’s Day.

“I don’t know what your relationship is. It’s none of my business. But tell me, is it over? Are you gonna get anything for Valentine’s Day?” Gutfeld asked.

“F*ck Valentine’s Day!” Banderas said. “Yeah, it’s stupid.”

“I mean, even when I was married, I didn’t get sh*t for Valentine’s Day,” she added.

“Wait — are you no longer married?” Gutfeld asked.

“Well, I’m getting a divorce. I’m gonna go ahead and say it right here for the very first time,” Banderas said with a beaming smile as the crowd burst into applause. “Thank you, everyone.”

“Sorry,” Gutfeld said.

“Congratulations are in order. No, no, no. Congratulations are in order,” Banderas insisted.

“Do you clap for that?” Co-host Tyrus asked.

“If you know me, you’ll clap,” Banderas replied. “That was breaking news.”

Banderas had originally joked about her divorce in December 2022 while replying to a message on Twitter.

You mean soon to be ex? https://t.co/QYAg7lxBbN — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) December 9, 2022

She even teased Thursday’s big announcement earlier in the evening on her Twitter as well.

Tune into @Gutfeldfox tonight at 11pm ET. I have a little announcement at the end of the show. (During the Valentines Day segment ironically) pic.twitter.com/XVqLzfClUr — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) February 10, 2023

Banderas has been married to Andrew Sansone since 2009 and they share three children together.

