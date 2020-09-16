Fox News Media is laying off staffers across multiple divisions as the company restructures operations.

“As FOX News Media has evolved into a streamlined multi-platform organization, we are realigning several functions and restructuring various divisions in order to position all of our businesses for ongoing success,” the company said in a statement to Mediaite.

The layoffs will affect less than 3% of Fox News Media’s staff, said a source familiar with the plans, and all departing employees will receive severance packages. The hair and makeup department, said to be the only part of the business being streamlined because of the pandemic, was the hardest hit by the layoffs.

No on-air talent, from anchors to reporters and contributors, are said to be affected.

The layoffs come as media companies grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, overhauling their internal operations to function at a distance.

In August, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in an internal memo that “non-production” employees would continue to work remotely for the rest of 2020.

“In the near-term, we want to maintain a low density in our offices for those employees whose jobs do require them to be on site,” Murdoch wrote. “We also want to provide additional clarity to everyone, allowing you to plan for your own childcare, eldercare and other personal considerations. While the needs of each business will vary over the next five months, we currently expect that those non-production employees who have been working remotely will continue to do so for the remainder of the calendar year.”

Fox Corp.’s revenue in Q4 dropped 4% from the previous year, thanks in part to conditions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

