Shock Poll: Trump Has Higher Favorability Rating Than Joe Biden

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday shows that Joe Biden’s favorability rating has dipped below that of Donald Trump’s.

Among registered voters, just 40% have a favorable opinion of Biden. Meanwhile, 41% said they have a favorable view of Trump.

Fifty-one percent of those surveyed the country is worse off now than it was a year ago, despite the fact the vaccine against Covid-19 had yet to be developed.

Biden’s favorability rating has declined from a high-water mark of 54% in February. His approval rating, which Quinnipiac tracks separately and more frequently, has followed a similar pattern. Biden’s approvals have dropped gradually since mid-February when 52% of registered voters approved of his performance. According to the new poll 40% approve of his handling of the presidency. That’s unchanged from two weeks ago.

If there’s a silver lining for Biden, it’s that his approval rating did not decrease for the first time over a half a dozen polls since February, though this will come as little consolation to the White House.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress fared even worse than Biden and Trump. Just 24% of registered voters said they approve of the job congressional Republicans are doing, with 68% disapproving. Meanwhile, congressional Democrats polled slightly better, with 32% of voters approving, and 62% disapproving.

Just 35% of voters said they want to see Trump run for president again, though that number represents an increase from 30% in May. Meanwhile, 52% said the believe Trump “has been undermining democracy” since the 2020 election.

