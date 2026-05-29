Trump Trolls Jill Biden’s Debate ‘Stroke’ Claim with His Own Theory on ‘What Went Wrong With Sleepy Joe’

President Donald Trump seized on former First Lady Jill Biden’s admission that she feared her husband, former President Joe Biden, was suffering a “stroke” during his disastrous 2024 presidential debate, offering his own theory as to what caused Biden to “choke.”

The former first lady made the remarks in a preview clip released this week from an upcoming interview with CBS News correspondent Rita Braver. Recalling the debate, Jill Biden said she was alarmed by her husband’s performance and feared something more serious was unfolding.

“I mean, as I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s having a stroke’ – and it scared me to death,” she said in an interview set to air on CBS News Sunday Morning.

Posting to Truth Social on Friday, Trump mocked the former first lady’s account of the June 2024 showdown, which intensified concerns about her husband’s age and fitness for office, ultimately helping trigger his withdrawal from the presidential race.

“Jill Biden is now out there finally admitting that she did NOT know what went wrong with Sleepy Joe during our spectacular, and highly rated, 2024 Presidential Debate,” Trump wrote, before ridiculing her claim that she feared Biden was experiencing a serious medical episode.

Trump questioned why, then, she did not intervene during the event, “as any good wife would do.”

He then turned focus back to his own showing on stage: “The only thing she failed to mention was how well I was doing prior to his near total collapse.”

“In other words, as many have asked, did my strong performance in that debate cause [Biden] to plain and simple “choke,” leading to his ignominious defeat, or were other reasons the cause?” the president asked.

“Nobody else knows the answer to that, BUT I DO!!!” he claimed.

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