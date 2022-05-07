FOX NEWS POLL: Whopping 59 Percent of Republicans Think Immigrants ‘Hurt The Country And Make It A Worse Place To Live’

A new Fox News poll shows that Republicans have a very negative view of immigrants — documented or otherwise — and believe they “hurt the country.”

While some Republican elected officials try to draw a distinction between legal immigration and migrants who enter the country without legal status, a new poll shows GOP voters — by a wide margin — aren’t so picky.

Respondents to the latest Fox News poll were asked “In general, do you think immigrants who come to the United States today help the country and make it a better place to live or hurt the country and make it a worse place to live?”

While a solid 45 percent to 39 percent plurality of all Americans said that immigrants “help the country and make it a better place to live,” fewer than half that number of Republicans — 22 percent — said the same.

Instead, fully 59 percent responded that immigrants “hurt the country and make it a worse place to live,” and a further 14 percent said it “depends,” for a total of 83 percent who think immigrants “hurt the country and make it a worse place to live” at least sometimes.

The pollster did not ask respondents what their opinion of immigrants “depends” upon.

Independents were close to the overall numbers at 44 percent “hurt” and 30 percent “help,” while 71 percent of Democrats said that immigrants “help the country and make it a better place to live,” with 21 percent saying immigrants “hurt the country and make it a worse place to live.”

The only non-political subgroup to come close to conservative/Republican antipathy for immigrants were white women without college degrees, 55 percent of whom said immigrants “hurt the country and make it a worse place to live,” while white men without a college degree fell just short of a majority at 49 percent.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com