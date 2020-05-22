Fox News host Harris Faulkner took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday, calling remarks he made about black voters earlier in the day “shortsighted” and suggesting he has a “blind spot” with respect to the issue.

“I’ve been fighting against this notion that you are not black enough unless you think a certain way, you vote a certain way, you speak a certain way, you do certain things,” Faulkner said on Fox’s Outnumbered. “My whole life, I grew up military. Pretty much neutral along the zone of, can’t we all just get along no matter what we look like?”

Faulkner was responding to comments Biden made in an interview on The Breakfast Club Friday morning, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me for Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

Addressing co-host Melissa Francis, Faulkner said, “I have biracial daughters. Melissa, you know them. This is more than just a little offensive. It is shortsighted. It is a blind spot for this former vice president. He should have gotten up immediately on whatever venue, microphone he had — I would have said it for him immediately right there, the one he was already in on The Breakfast Club. And say, ‘You know what? Let me restate that.’”

She said a statement from Trump campaign adviser Katrina Pierson calling the remarks racist and dehumanizing” said it “better.” The statement also said Biden “believes black men and women are incapable of being independent or freethinking,” and added that he had “a history of racial condescension.”

Faulker added, “It doesn’t need a label, it’s just hurtful.”

Watch above via Fox News.

