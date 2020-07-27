Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade mocked the media’s portrayal of “peaceful riots” in Portland, Oregon on Monday as confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement grew increasingly intense over the weekend.

Fox & Friends kicked off the week by focusing on the violence and property damage reported from the city over the last few days. After Steve Doocy described the protests as “mostly peaceful,” Kilmeade took on a sarcastic tone as the show rolled body cam footage and noted the injuries that law enforcement officials suffered.

“Remember they can’t use anything chemical, can’t use tear gas, can’t use anything to disperse crowds,” Kilmeade remarked. “But remember, these are peaceful. One person was hurt. And moments ago several police cars were found burned in Philadelphia. Some more of those peaceful riots. No one was hurt.”

Kilmeade noted the property damage across the U.S. and said it was “amazing people are even paying attention” to the prolonged social unrest. Doocy kept pace by moving through the news about the controversial deployment of federal troops to secure Portland.

