‘Tone Down The Flipping Rhetoric!’ John Roberts Rips Hakeem Jeffries For Comments After WHCD

Fox News anchor John Roberts admonished House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for comments he made after the shooting incident at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Roberts was at the event at the Washington Hilton when a gunman ran through the magnetometer and fired shots before being tackled by security. One Secret Service agent was saved when his bulletproof vest caught the shooter’s round.

President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Trump officials were safely ushered out of the venue.

Roberts told host Trace Gallagher that future correspondents’ dinners “need to have Trump-level security.”

“And then again, you know, we heard from Hakeem Jeffries just before you and I came on together. And he said, ‘Oh, we are so happy nobody was hurt.’ Well, you know, then tone down the flipping rhetoric!”

“You might not like the guy,” Roberts said of Trump. “You might not be able to stand him. But you call him Hitler, you call him a fascist, you call him all of these things. You call him a threat to democracy. Some lunatic out there is going to take that language to heart, that rhetoric to heart.”

“And feel emboldened!” Gallagher agreed.

“This suspect, as we are learning, all of a sudden he seems like a very smart guy, right? Went to CalTech.”

“Clearly has some problems,” Roberts added.

“I mean, he was very Christian, part of the Christian thing, and then all of a sudden he has this anti-Christian diatribe.,” Gallagher said. “So, it’s changing. And the way that people change is because of rhetoric. Is because of some things that people say, it hits you somewhere, and people they are all of this anti-Trump, ‘He’s this, he’s Hitler, he’s dangerous, he needs to be stopped.’ All that rhetoric plays into it in some fashion.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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