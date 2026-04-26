‘I Was Gonna Really Rip It!’ Trump Promises New WHCA Address Will Be ‘Speech of Love’ Now

President Donald Trump revealed that he “was gonna really rip it” during his White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech during a Sunday morning interview with Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich before promising he would now deliver a “speech of love” at the rescheduled event, which was interrupted on Saturday by a gunman.

Trump’s comments came after Heinrich said, “I was taken by your response immediately after it happened. You said we’re going to continue the night, we’re not going to let this person derail our plans for the evening,” and asked: “Had you been told, very quickly, that there was no additional threat in the room? Is that why you felt comfortable proceeding if Secret Service allowed that to happen?”

The president replied:

Well, I hated a guy like this, a sick, bad person, I hated somebody like that changing the course of our country. You know, where you’d have all of these people, important people, not important people, All of these people gathered, record crowd. We had a record crowd last night. And you and the people that put it on did a fantastic job, really. But that all of these people would have to leave, you know, it’s just for what? For one nut, for one guy that is really, I mean, look, he’s very, he’s a very disturbed person. So I really wanted to go and I really wanted to, but the protocol was no.

And you know, once those doors were open, that room was sealed. And once the doors were opened, because people were pouring in, and they were police and they were Secret Service, and they poured in a lot of them. But once those doors are open, it breaks the seal. And when they explained it, you know, maybe it’s possible somebody, if it were more than one person, somebody could have come in. But I really wanted to do it that night, even if we stayed late into the night. But we did the right thing. And we came back to the White House, we did a news conference and explained what happened. And now we’re doing it a little bit more by talking to you. But we did the right thing.

Now, I hope that we can have it within a short period of time, whether it’s 30 days or a little less, a little more. But I hope we can do it with that because we can’t let these criminals and these really bad people change the course of events in our country. We have t, you know, it’s an important event. That was going to be an important Event. I mean, I was going get up and make an entirely different speech. I was gonna really rip it last night! I was talking about everybody And then I said, “Well, my speech is going to be much different.” It’ll be a speech of love. But I didn’t get a chance to do that. Probably I was better off if I didn’t, I don’t know. But I think it’s important. And, you know, your president who headed, chairman or president, she did really a good job. I was sad in a way because she worked so hard and she’s a good person. CBS, as you know was the lead, I think you’re gonna be the lead next year. But I think it’s very, and I look forward to in the year ’28, you’re going to have a ballroom that’s the top-of-the-line security. You’re not going to problems like this.