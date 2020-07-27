United States National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for Covid-19.

Multiple reports Monday indicated O’Brien caught the coronavirus “after a family event and has been isolating at home while still running the National Security Council, doing most of his work by phone.”

O’Brien, who was appointed as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser in September following the departure of John Bolton, praised Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in May, telling NBC News’ Chuck Todd that the president’s travel ban on China “was a profile in courage.”

“That saved countless lives. I think that’s the thing that we have to focus on with China,” he declared.

