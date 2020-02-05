George Conway penned an op-ed for the Washington Post Wednesday mocking Republican defenses of President Donald Trump ahead of his expected acquittal by the Senate.

Conway, husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has been a very vocal anti-Trump figure. In his latest piece for the Washington Post, he mockingly lists his beliefs in Trump:

“I believe the Senate is right to acquit the president. I believe a fair trial is one with no witnesses, and that the trial was therefore fair. I believe the House was unfair because it found evidence against him. I believe that if the president does something that he believes will get himself reelected, that’s in the public interest and can’t be the kind of thing that results in impeachment.”

He mock-celebrated everything Trump has done and said as president — things that Republican lawmakers have either defended or sidestepped — including how “I believe the president is a good Christian, because TV pastors say so, and that it’s okay he doesn’t ask for God’s forgiveness, because he doesn’t need to, since he’s the Chosen One. I believe the president knows the Bible, and that two Corinthians are better than one.”

“I believe the president is a very stable genius, and that he repeatedly tells us so because it’s true,” Conway wrote. “I believe the president can spell. I believe any spelling mistakes he makes are because he’s a very busy man who doesn’t watch much TV, or because he’s intentionally triggering the libs.”

You can read the whole list of “beliefs” here.

