Washington Post “conservative opinion writer” and MSNBC contributor Jennifer Rubin attacked President Donald Trump’s decision to award conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom, calling it a “national disgrace,” Wednesday.

“It is a national disgrace that a birther, a racist, a misogynist is getting this award,” posted Rubin on Twitter, adding, “Why not give it to David Duke?”

It is a national disgrace that a birther, a racist, a misogynist is getting this award. Why not give it to David Duke? — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020

“Awarding this to a blatant homophobe, racist, misogynist, etc. is a disgrace and both media and Dems are playing defense on tearing up a lie-filled speech?!” she continued in another post.

THANK YOU. Awarding this to a blatant homophobe, racist, misogynist, etc. is a disgrace and both media and Dems are playing defense on tearing up a lie-filled speech?! — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 5, 2020

Rubin also made similar comments in a Washington Post column, where she called Limbaugh “the embodiment of divisive, hateful right-wing media rhetoric.”

“I am sorry to hear talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh has cancer. Any decent person should hope he has a full recovery,” Rubin wrote. “His health condition, however, does not excuse a career of hate-filled racism, homophobia and misogyny, nor remotely justify giving him a high honor in the form of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

President Trump presented Limbaugh with the medal on Tuesday, one day after the radio host announced on his show that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

President Trump’s decision to present Limbaugh with the medal was also criticized by CNN’s Jim Acosta, who said, “It can’t be forgotten he was awarding the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, who has a history of making derogatory comments about African-Americans,” and the co-hosts of The View.

Rubin has long been criticized herself for claiming to be a conservative, and last week, the writer decided to distance herself from the term, saying she’d “prefer to be a 19th century liberal or a wet Tory.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]