George Santos Denies Drag Queen Past in Odd Tweet Attacking Media

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) blasted the media for “outrageous claims” about his life after more revelations and allegations about his past life and dodgy resume.

Wednesday, Mediaite reported on a new claim that Santos performed as a drag queen during his teenage years living in Brazil.

Reporter Marisa Kabas — a friend of Santos who used to do drag shows with him — claimed he only went by the names Anthony or his drag name, Kitara.

NEW: I just spoke by phone with Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen who was friends with George Santos when he lived near Rio. She said everyone knew him as Anthony (*never* George), or by his drag name, Kitara, and confirms this photo is from a 2008 drag show at Icaraí Beach. pic.twitter.com/1MeeDR1O2O — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) January 18, 2023

Santos has responded to the claims and blamed the media for obsessing over what he deems false claims.

“The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or “performed” as a drag Queen is categorically false,” Santos wrote on Twitter Thursday morning.

“The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results,” he added. “I will not be distracted nor fazed by this.”

This is just one of many inconsistencies that have shrouded Santos’ background and resume.

The new Congressman claimed previously that his mother was at work in the South Tower during the attacks on 9/11. According to his website, she survived the terrorist attack but died several years later from cancer.

Records obtained by NBC News on Wednesday show that Santos’ mother, Fatima Caruso Devolder, was living in Brazil in 2001.

The immigration records, unearthed through a Freedom of Information Act request by genealogical researcher Alex Calzareth and first reported by The Washington Post, show that Santos’ mother, Fatima Caruso Devolder, was admitted to the U.S. in April 2003 and had not been in the country since 1999. She had been living in Rio de Janeiro.

