The Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a press conference Monday morning regarding the state’s recount, where he stated “fantastic claims” are misleading Trump supporters and even making their way to President Donald Trump.

“That is the great thing about our paper ballot system, it is audible, it is re-countable, and it can provide the voters the confident the outcomes are correct,” Raffensperger began.

The secretary of state further stated upon completion of the recount, the voters of Georgia will have “confidence” in the vote, “despite the massive amounts of misinformation that is being spread by dishonest actors.”

“There are those who are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half-truths, misinformation, and frankly, they are misleading the president as well, apparently,” Raffensperger stated.

