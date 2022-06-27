Ghislaine Maxwell Put On Suicide Watch

Socialite and former Jeffrey Epstein sidekick Ghislaine Maxwell was put on suicide watch on Friday, according to multiple reports including from CNN, Bloomberg and Reuters.

Maxwell is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday after she was convicted in December of human trafficking and other federal charges. Epstein committed suicide while in jail in August 2019, a month after he was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell lawyer Bobbi Sternheim decried her client being put on suicide watch.

“If Ms. Maxwell remains on suicide watch, is prohibited from reviewing legal materials prior to sentencing, becomes sleep deprived, and is denied sufficient time to meet with and confer with counsel, we will be formally moving on Monday for an adjournment,” wrote Sternheim to U.S. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan in a Saturday letter — as reported CNN and other publications.

Sternheim also reportedly said, having met with Maxwell, “She is not suicidal.”

The prosecution is seeking a sentence of 30 to 55 years in prison, while Maxwell’s lawyers are calling for a sentence of 4.25 to 5.25 years behind bars, according to CNN.

“In her wake, Maxwell left her victims permanently scarred with emotional and psychological injuries,” wrote the prosecution in its sentencing filing, according to multiple publications including CNN and The Wall Street Journal.

The defense, according to The Wall Street Journal, said “Maxwell shouldn’t be a scapegoat for Epstein’s crimes, and they said she has already been punished by harsh conditions while in jail awaiting trial.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com