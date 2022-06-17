GOP Candidate For Governor Leads in Poll After Being Arrested By the FBI

Ryan Kelley, who is running in the GOP primary for governor in Michigan, got a boost in the latest polls after he was arrested by the FBI for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The arrest “appears to have boosted his name recognition and favorability among GOP voters in Michigan, new polling conducted in the days following his arrest indicates,” wrote the Detroit Free Press on Thursday.

The Detroit Free Press, with polling partner EPIC-MRA of Lansing, Michigan, released a new poll showing that Kelley is now the choice of 17 percent of GOP voters to take on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

The poll was conducted between June 10 and the 13, Kelley’s very public arrest was on the 9th.

The paper breaks down the rest of the field’s support:

Other Republicans vying for the party’s nomination garnered varying enthusiasm — 13% of respondents picked Kalamazoo-area chiropractor Garrett Soldano as their preferred candidate, 12% named Bloomfield Hills businessman Kevin Rinke, 5% touted Norton Shores businesswoman Tudor Dixon and 1% selected Farmington Hills pastor Ralph Rebandt.

Forty-five percent of GOP primary voters remain undecided in the contest.

A Target-Insyght/MIRS poll from late May had Kelley leading the field with 19 percent of the vote. The Michigan Republican primaries will take place on August 2nd.

