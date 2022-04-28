Ohio state representative and former Congresswoman Jean Schmidt defended Wednesday the Ohio legislature’s proposed “trigger law” that would instantly ban abortion in the state if Roe v. Wade were overturned by the Supreme Court.

During a legislative hearing, Schmidt was asked to account for the instance of unwanted pregnancies due to rape in the proposed abortion ban. Schmidt did not waiver and insisted that there would be no exception in the proposed ban for instances of rape.

Democratic State Rep. Richard Brown asked Schmidt:

If a 13-year-old girl was raped by a serial rapist … this bill would require this 13-year-old to carry this felon’s fetus to term, regardless of any emotional or psychological damage or trauma that may be inflicted upon this 13-year-old girl

Schmidt responded, noting that “rape is a difficult issue and it emotionally scares the individual,” but insisted “if a baby is created, it is a human life, and whether that mother ends that pregnancy or not, the scars will not go away, period.”

“It is a shame that it happens,” the lawmaker continued, “but there’s an opportunity for that woman, no matter how young or old she is, to make a determination about what she’s going to do to help that life be a productive human being.”

The bill, HB 598, has not passed either chamber in Ohio’s state government and only allows for abortions in the case that the mother’s life is at risk. Other provisions in the bill would make “abortion a fourth degree felony, and criminalizes the use of medication abortions,” according to Insider.

OH Rep. Schmidt (R) on her abortion ban bill: “Rape is a difficult issue… but if a baby is created, it’s human life. Whether that mother ends that pregnancy… the scars won’t go away. It’s a shame it happens, but there’s an opportunity for women no matter how young or old…” pic.twitter.com/PVOHWlFvPq — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 27, 2022

