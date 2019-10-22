GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Quasi-Condemns Trump’s ‘Lynching’ Comment: ‘I Don’t Agree With That Language’

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a tepid denunciation of President Donald Trump’s comparison of impeachment proceedings to “lynching,” telling reporters that he does not “agree with that language.”

At a weekly House GOP Leadership press conference Tuesday morning, McCarthy was asked about Trump’s earlier tweet, in which he wrote, of the impeachment inquiry, that “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching.”

“This morning the president sent out a tweet, the five of you have all been out here deriding the process that Democrats have held, the president also did in his tweet, but he went to a little further and said that ‘all Republicans must remember what they’re witnessing here is a lynching,” the reporter said, and asked “Do you condemn that terminology?”

“That’s not the language I would use,” McCarthy said, but then appeared to defend the substance of the remark by claiming “It’s very clear that what the Democrats are doing here does not have due process, it’s not fair in the process, it’s not something that this House has done ever in the past.”

After McCarthy finished that response, another reporter asked “Mr. Leader, you said that that’s not the language you would use. Why wouldn’t you use that?”

“I don’t agree with that language. It’s pretty simple,” McCarthy replied.

Impeachment is a process set forth in the United States Constitution, which gives the House of Representatives the “sole power of impeachment.” Lynching is a form of racist terrorist violence.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

