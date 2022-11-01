GOP Nominee Under Fire For Promising ‘Republicans Will Never Lose Another Election in Wisconsin After I’m Elected Governor’

The Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin sparked a bevy of anger and condemnation this week after a clip of him vowing at a campaign stop to ensure “Republicans will never lose another election” if he is elected went viral online.

“Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I’m elected governor,” Tim Michels tells supporters in the clip taken Monday at a campaign stop.

Michels, an affluent construction executive, is running against incumbent Governor Tony Evers (D) in a very close race. The Washington Post noted that Michels’ comments carry extra weight with many in Wisconsin as Evers “over his four years vetoed a string of Republican-backed bills that would have changed voting rules in a battleground state that Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016 and narrowly lost in 2020.”

Wisconsin Republicans are also nearing a super-majority in the state Senate and Assembly, which they already control. A two-thirds super-majority in both chambers would allow GOP lawmakers to overturn the governor’s vetoes in the state.

Evers pounced on Michels’ remark, responding, “Folks, we’ve known this for awhile – Tim Michels is a danger to our democracy. When you head to the polls on Election Day, remember that we’re fighting to protect our democracy, voting rights, and free, fair, and secure elections.”

Here are reactions to Michels’ now viral comment:

