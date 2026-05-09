CNN’s Abby Phillip rejected a “clarification” from a guest over a statement Phillip said she never made on the show.

On Saturday’s Table for Five, the panel discussed the ongoing war with Iran and National Review writer Noah Rothman attempted to clear up the notion that U.S. allies have been “frustrated” with President Donald Trump’s handling of the war and operations of the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through.

“As a matter of clarification, something that was said earlier, Abby, was that the Gulf partners, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Oman were frustrated with the war and wanted it to stop,” Rothman said.

“That’s — I didn’t. Nobody said that,” Phillip said, jumping in.

As Rothman continued, Phillip stopped him to make her point clear.

“Nobody said that,” she said.

“Well, let’s say what actually happened then,” Rothman replied.

“Just to be clear, don’t dispute something that nobody said at this table,” Phillip said.

She continued:

All I said was that particular mission to reopen the Strait when Iran attacked its regional partners, it caused them to say, this particular operation is not well thought out, it’s putting us in danger, and Trump stopped it.

Rothman explained:

The Wall Street Journal reported that… when [Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff] Dan Caine said that this did not — when they struck the UAE and Oman — that this did not rise to the level of a ceasefire agreement, stopping the ceasefire, the protest from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia was that you’re not going to defend us when we get attacked by Iran, and we’re going to show you why you need to. Subsequently, 24 hours later, they reversed that, unspecified assurances from the United States, and the threat clearing operation emerged once again and was a go once again, it wasn’t that they were saying, stop. They were saying, go.

“No, no,” Phillip clarified. “What I’m saying is that is that the threat from Iran is what caused the president to stop his operation. He stopped the operation to clear the Strait.”

Watch above via CNN.

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