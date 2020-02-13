The GOP group Republicans for the Rule of Law ripped President Donald Trump with a new ad for interfering with Roger Stone‘s sentencing verdict by encouraging the Department of Justice to reconsider the “extreme” prison time.

The ad, titled “Roger Stone shouldn’t be above the law,” targets Trump for tweeting about Stone’s recommended sentence of seven to nine years in prison on multiple felony convictions originating from the Russian investigation led by former special counsel Robert Mueller.

The ad elaborates that Attorney General William Barr intervened on behalf of the DOJ after Trump stated Tuesday in the Oval Office that Stone’s prosecution was “ridiculous” and “horrible.”

The ad declares, “The criminal justice system shouldn’t depend on being friends with the president.”

“The law must apply the same to everyone,” the ad concludes.

Republicans for the Rule of Law has not yet responded to a request for comment from Mediaite on when the ad will air and in what markets the ad will be aired. This story will be updated if and when a comment is issued.

Watch above, via YouTube.