Trump Decries DOJ Review Of Roger Stone’s ‘Extreme’ Sentence, ‘Disgraceful Recommendation’

President Donald Trump responded to reports that the Department of Justice would re-visit Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone‘s “extreme” sentence of seven to nine years in prison.

Trump in the Oval Office Tuesday stated to the press that he didn’t take part in Roger Stone’s “extreme” sentencing recommendation but riffed that he “has the right to do it” while further adding that the prosecution was “ridiculous” and “horrible.”

“I thought it was ridiculous. I would be able to do it if I wanted,” Trump began.

Trump then continued by riffing on how “ridiculous” Stone’s prosecution played out.

“I stay out of things to a degree that people wouldn’t believe. I didn’t speak to him – I thought the recommendation was ridiculous. I thought the whole prosecution was ridiculous. And I look at others that have not been prosecuted, or I don’t know where it is now.”

“I thought it was an insult to our country, and it shouldn’t happen. We will see what goes on there. But that was a horrible aberration. These are the same Muller people that put everybody through hell, and I think it is a disgrace.”

“No, I have not been involved with it at all,” stated Trump.

Trump was then asked if he’ll commute Stone’s sentence, in which the commander-in-chief responds, “I don’t want to talk about that now. I think it was a disgraceful recommendation. They ought to be ashamed of themselves what they’ve done to General Flynn and others.”

“And the really guilty ones, the people that have committed major crimes are getting away with it. I think it is a disgrace,” Trump concluded.

Today, after the announcement of the DOJ’s decision, all four prosecutors withdrew from the case.

Watch above, via Fox News.

