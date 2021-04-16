Kevin McCarthy Subtweets Some of His Own Members With Post About GOP Being ‘Party of Lincoln… Not Nativist Dog Whistles’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) posted a tweet Friday afternoon that normally would have flown far under the radar, if not for what some of his fellow Republicans had done just a few hours before.

That Americans are “all created equal” and “the Republican Party is the party of Lincoln” are hardly newsbreaking statements, but when a group of Republican members of Congress sets up a new caucus that’s immediately criticized as pandering to nativism and racism, well, it’s a little different.

On Friday, the newly-launched “America First Caucus” announced its platform. “America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions,” they wrote.

Among the reported members of the group: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), a real who’s-who of Trump apologists and conspiracy mongers. Gosar was the keynote speaker at a white nationalist conference earlier this year.

The “America First Caucus” was met with swift criticism on social media — this reporter saw more than one reference to the “Klan Caucus” — and McCarthy apparently felt it was necessary to say that, no, the Republican Party was not on board with this.

“America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and success is earned through honest, hard work,” tweeted McCarthy. “It isn’t built on identity, race, or religion. The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles.”

America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and success is earned through honest, hard work. It isn’t built on identity, race, or religion. The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 16, 2021

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who has found herself the target of attacks from her own side of the aisle for her criticisms of former President Donald Trump (not to mention the vote to impeach him), tweeted a sentiment similar to McCarthy’s.

Republicans believe in equal opportunity, freedom, and justice for all. We teach our children the values of tolerance, decency and moral courage. Racism, nativism, and anti-Semitism are evil. History teaches we all have an obligation to confront & reject such malicious hate. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 16, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]