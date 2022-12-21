Conservative Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) lit into House GOP conference members, including minority leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), over their threat to stifle future legislation from any senator who votes for the omnibus spending bill to fund the government.

“Kevin’s in a tough spot, but I don’t think it’s the type of rhetoric that further endears the public to the process or to the institution of Congress,” Kramer told CNN’s Manu Raju – referencing McCarthy and the threat aimed at him and his fellow GOP senators.

“In fact, I think it probably, you know, statements like that and statements coming from House Republicans is the very reason that some Senate Republicans feel they probably should spare them from the burden of having to govern,” added Cramer.

“Probably should spare them from the burden of having to govern,” repeated Raju, discussing the report on air.

“That’s the word from Kevin Cramer, who, by the way, opposes this ominous spending bill. But a lot of Republican senators believe it is better to just clear the decks for the incoming Republican majority in the House, even though they want to punt this into next year when they will have a stronger hand to negotiate spending,” Raju added.

“But just a disagreement over tactics over policy as Republicans and Democrats head to the end of this Congress. This bill could pass the Senate today and over to the House as early as tomorrow,” Raju concluded.

“Remarkable stuff. Manu Raju on the Hill,” replied anchor Jim Sciutto.

