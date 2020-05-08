Adding insult to injury, Vos was tasked with paying the additional $1.05 of the “postage due” (unpaid postage from the sender) to have the package containing dog crap released to him at his home.

On Friday, Vos liked a message piecing together the package postage dilemma.

In the post, the state’s speaker then went onto give both sides of the political divide a tailored speech on “respectfully disagreeing.”

“For those on the left – no one in the GOP wants to kill anyone and we worry about friends, family, and co-workers who could succumb to the virus. Yelling at people doesn’t win an argument,” Vos touted. “Neither does name-calling.”

The state’s speaker added in a Facebook comment that the sender didn’t even “have the courage to put their own [address] down.”

A request for comment to Vos from Mediaite went unreturned via Facebook messenger.

You can follow this author on Twitter (@ZTPetrizzo).