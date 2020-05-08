GOP WI Speaker Who Told People It Was Safe to Vote Mailed Dog Sh*t By An Angry Constituent
Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly Robin Vos (WI-R), who most recently declared it was safe to vote at the polls amidst the coronavirus pandemic, was sent dog excrements from a constituent on Thursday.
The legislator followed up on the package being delivered, by penning a lengthy Facebook post touting civility.
“I understand people are stressed because of the virus and not sure exactly how to react. Sending someone dog poop in the mail (as was done to me yesterday) is pretty sad,” wrote Vos, on his personal Facebook page.
Adding insult to injury, Vos was tasked with paying the additional $1.05 of the “postage due” (unpaid postage from the sender) to have the package containing dog crap released to him at his home.
On Friday, Vos liked a message piecing together the package postage dilemma.
In the post, the state’s speaker then went onto give both sides of the political divide a tailored speech on “respectfully disagreeing.”
“For those on the left – no one in the GOP wants to kill anyone and we worry about friends, family, and co-workers who could succumb to the virus. Yelling at people doesn’t win an argument,” Vos touted. “Neither does name-calling.”
The state’s speaker added in a Facebook comment that the sender didn’t even “have the courage to put their own [address] down.”
A request for comment to Vos from Mediaite went unreturned via Facebook messenger.
