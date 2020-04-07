Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) assured voters that it’s perfectly safe to go out and vote, Tuesday, while wearing protective medical gear from head-to-toe.

“They gave us the PPE, it’s mandatory to wear it, so we are here today making sure we do everything safely. I think it’s a testament to the people who have really thought about this election,” declared Vos in a video. “They knew what they were doing, they worked really hard to make sure that everybody who is here — the one’s who are in the poll place working and people who are coming in in their cars — everybody is here safe.”

“They have very minimal exposure. Actually there’s less exposure here than you would get if you went to the grocery store, or you went to Wal-Mart, or if you did any of the many things we have to do to live in the state of Wisconsin,” Vos insisted. “So I’m super proud of the job that they did, and I am glad that we are able to have the election.”

Vos went on to note that both him and Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers “agreed that the election had to happen,” noting “the forecast shows that we would actually have significantly more cases of coronavirus, more hospitalizations, and more deaths by this time than we have, so luckily the projections were wrong.”

“That’s why we are able to have the election today done safely because as Governor Evers also said, and I agree with him, there’s no guarantee that in May or June we are going to be safer. We could be dealing with this in August or November,” Vos explained. “So we need to have a dry run as we’re going through it right now to make sure we get this right.”

Vos concluded by reassuring the public, “You are incredibly safe to go out.”

Watch above via the Journal Times.

