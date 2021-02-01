comScore Andrew Cuomo Wont Give Restaurant Workers Vaccine Eligibility

Gov. Cuomo Draws Heat for Calling the Push to Vaccinate Restaurant Workers ‘A Cheap, Insincere Discussion’

By Leia IdlibyFeb 1st, 2021, 4:06 pm

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) faced backlash on Monday after calling the push to give restaurant workers higher priority during the vaccine rollout  “a cheap, insincere discussion.”

Despite his decision to open indoor dining on Feb. 14, or Valentine’s Day, Cuomo has determined that restaurant workers do not qualify as essential, although they interact with significant numbers of people daily, and were therefore given lower priority amid the state’s vaccine rollout.

During his Monday press briefing, Cuomo was asked about the rationale behind opening up indoor dining, and whether the decision to do so gave restaurant workers vaccine eligibility.

“You’re trying to balance two vital concerns: Economic concern and public health concerns. The economic concerns are real,” Cuomo said, answering the first part of the question.

The governor went on to explain that the number of coronavirus cases in New York have dropped dramatically this past month, but noted that there are still mutant strains.

“Look I get the theory to restaurant workers eligible,” he added later claiming he thinks “everybody should be eligible.”

The governor then lambasted those who keep pressuring him to add people and occupations to the eligibility list, calling it “a cheap, insincere discussion.”

Cuomo’s response to the question quickly got him in hot water, with many pundits calling him out for forcing restaurant employees to work without protection:

