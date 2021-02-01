Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) faced backlash on Monday after calling the push to give restaurant workers higher priority during the vaccine rollout “a cheap, insincere discussion.”

Despite his decision to open indoor dining on Feb. 14, or Valentine’s Day, Cuomo has determined that restaurant workers do not qualify as essential, although they interact with significant numbers of people daily, and were therefore given lower priority amid the state’s vaccine rollout.

During his Monday press briefing, Cuomo was asked about the rationale behind opening up indoor dining, and whether the decision to do so gave restaurant workers vaccine eligibility.

“You’re trying to balance two vital concerns: Economic concern and public health concerns. The economic concerns are real,” Cuomo said, answering the first part of the question.

The governor went on to explain that the number of coronavirus cases in New York have dropped dramatically this past month, but noted that there are still mutant strains.

“Look I get the theory to restaurant workers eligible,” he added later claiming he thinks “everybody should be eligible.”

The governor then lambasted those who keep pressuring him to add people and occupations to the eligibility list, calling it “a cheap, insincere discussion.”

Cuomo’s response to the question quickly got him in hot water, with many pundits calling him out for forcing restaurant employees to work without protection:

a completely legitimate question which he acknowledges at the end after mocking the people asking it — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 1, 2021

He keeps forcing them to work. He puts them in harm’s way instead of taxing the rich and keeping New Yorkers home and safe. This from a gov w no experience of representing any segment of this State and who doesn’t interact w New Yorkers. Get out of your billionaire bubble, sir. https://t.co/J3bSMwnxf5 — Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) February 1, 2021

he just sucks so bad https://t.co/CsFv4wHcRU — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) February 1, 2021

It’s wild when somebody from outside of New York tells me they figured I liked Cuomo or de Blasio. I usually start laughing uncontrollably when that happens. — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) February 1, 2021

Food service industry workers are mostly BIPOC & marginalized people, so of course, this leaking anus doesn’t want them to have access to early vaccination schedules. I encourage restaurant workers everywhere to spit in this man’s food until he expires. https://t.co/YWZCAW2gf5 — Femmefeministe (@Femmefeministe) February 1, 2021

please, for the love of god, someone primary him https://t.co/YGJ3K5AuIO — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) February 1, 2021

can’t wait to get my vaccine at 3 am standing outside nassau coliseum in june 2022 https://t.co/hroZjlwqxJ — aleksander chan (@aleksnotalex) February 1, 2021

So maybe don’t reopen restaurants for indoor dining when new variants will cause another surge in the next couple months, you cheap, insincere fuck. https://t.co/F9kiIaQWXW — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) February 1, 2021

in this clip our sociopathic governor asks rhetorically if we want to “remove police” from vaccine eligibility and replace them with restaurant workers and i am just saying personally that yes i think that’s a great idea https://t.co/gMo0droXve — Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) February 1, 2021

This book was published four months ago. https://t.co/5I00OZHgGs pic.twitter.com/1ttzDqNq9R — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) February 1, 2021

andrew “cheap and insincere” cuomo https://t.co/2EMiBXvRIe — katherine krueger (@kath_krueger) February 1, 2021

jesus christ fuck you man https://t.co/b7JI76bQzu — Jack Crosbie (@jscros) February 1, 2021

The worst Governor in the United States. https://t.co/xFVJADzPfE — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) February 1, 2021

How those book sales going chief https://t.co/SRJXpr2hc3 — Tim Baysinger (@tim_bays) February 1, 2021

I’ve been grateful to live in NYS during the pandemic given how badly other states have botched the response, but Cuomo’s drunk-with-power, making-random-shit-up-on-the-fly thing is getting tiresome and dangerous. https://t.co/7UEZu9eWOa — Seth Fletcher (@seth_fletcher) February 1, 2021

One of the unsung benefits of Trump being out of the office is that the nation can stop fawning over Cuomo and come to understand why NYers have disliked him all along https://t.co/wZZeFKiDF6 — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) February 1, 2021

I’d urge people to watch the clip, instead of just reading it. Cuomo conveys such resentment and annoyance at the very idea, rather than just explaining his reasoning. https://t.co/PjaBXHV47O — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) February 1, 2021

If you’re offended by this discussion, then don’t open indoor dining. https://t.co/NUs7wtajLe — Tom Philpott (@tomphilpott) February 1, 2021

Yeah it’s so cheap and insincere to care about the health and well being of restaurant workers after 43k New Yorkers have died from COVID! https://t.co/s5bpinRWly — Lauren Krisai (@laurenkrisai) February 1, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]