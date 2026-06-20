Meloni Hits Trump With Savage New Rant in Bombshell Feud Over ‘Begging’ For Photo

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Italian Prime ​Minister Giorgia Meloni hit President Donald Trump with a savage new rant attacking his popularity in the latest salvo of a roiling feud over a selfie.

On Saturday afternoon, Italy time, Meloni posted a scathing message to Trump advising him to “focus” on his own popularity — or lack thereof:

President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you. My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done. That is also what I did regarding the American military bases in Italy. Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister. Italy remains a sovereign nation. In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.

She was responding to an earlier score-settling Truth Social message aimed at Meloni, slamming her for not allowing the US to use Italian bases and renewing his taunts about begging for a photo with him:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France. She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!). She wouldn’t even let us use Italy’s landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience, and this despite the fact the U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other “so-called” NATO Allies. Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her “numbers up.” No thanks!!! President DJT

The messages come amid a bitter brawl between the two world leaders.

It all started when Trump accusedMeloni of “begging” for a photo during the summit. The president made his comments during an interview with Italian broadcaster LA7’s White House correspondent Daniele Compatangelo.

During the phone call, Trump brought up Meloni during a discussion of Ukraine:

Trump: I’m not involved with it. We just want to have peace. How is your Prime Minister doing? How is she doing? Compatangelo: Well, she just met you at the G7. What do you make of it? What do you make of the conversation that you had sitting on the little couch? Trump: What did she say when she met me? Compatangelo: I guess she was happy to meeting you and to have a friend like you? Trump: Probably she is happy that I talked to her! I didn’t have to talk to her! Compatangelo: tell me about the meeting? Trump: I don’t know what to say! She begged me for a picture! She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have done it, but I felt sorry for her!

The claim from Trump prompted a scathing response from Meloni that was released in Italian and with an LA7 English dub:

Certain things deserve an immediate response. Donald Trump’s statements are completely fabricated / made up. I am frankly stunned / appalled. I don’t know why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his own allies. It’s not the first time this has happened, after all. I can only say it’s a shame he doesn’t show the same determination / resolve toward the enemies of the West, toward the enemies of the United States — toward leaders with whom he, on the other hand, is much more accommodating. But there is one thing he must remember: Italy and I do not / never beg.

Watch above via LA7 and Giorgia Meloni.

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