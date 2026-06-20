BREAKING: Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Is Closed Again — Trump Military Says It’s Open

Iran has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz, this time to protest the Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, according to Iranian State media.

Lebanon’s civil defense agency reported “16 dead and 12 wounded” due to “ongoing” Israeli attacks targeting the Nabatieh district in southern Lebanon.

In its statement Saturday, the Islamic State’s leaders warned that “if the aggression continues, subsequent steps have been planned.”

U.S. Central Command put out a post Saturday disputing Iran’s statement, claiming, “Commercial ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz increased June 20 as U.S. forces continued operating in the general area to support freedom of navigation.”

CENTCOM added, “Safe passage through the international waterway remained intact today as 55 merchant ships transited, moving large amounts of cargo and more than 17 million barrels of oil to global markets.”

MS NOW’s Jacob Soboroff spoke of the confusion currently going down in the strait.

“Right now, we are following some breaking news out of the Middle East. And I’m going to be honest with you, I do not blame you if you will feel confused by it,” Soboroff said.

He continued, “The timing could not be more significant. Vice President Vance confirmed on Fox News that White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are on the ground in Switzerland for what is supposed to be continued talks. JD Vance was also supposed to be there, but his trip got postponed.”

After announcing the Strait was closed, Iran State media added that Iran’s negotiating team was still heading to Switzerland for talks. State media said the team includes parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“This trip is therefore about demanding that the other side fulfill its obligations,” said an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, adding that if key commitments are not upheld, “then the memorandum of understanding as a whole will be jeopardized.”

President Donald Trump formally signed the 14-point MOU at the G7 summit earlier this week.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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