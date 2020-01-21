Greta Thunberg Slams World Leaders on Climate at Davos: ‘Basically Nothing’ Has Been Done

The outspoken climate change activist Greta Thunberg who is a Swedish teen, made remarks early Tuesday morning at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where she blasted a lack of action being taken to address what she bills as a “climate emergency.”

“The climate and environment is a hot topic right now, and a lot thanks to young people pushing. But of course, if you say from another perspective, pretty much nothing has been done since the global emissions of CO2 has not reduced. And that is, of course, what we are trying to achieve among other things,” Thunberg stated.

The young teen speaking at the event entitled “Forging a Sustainable Path Towards a Common Future,” then continued by adding, “I mean we are all fighting for the environment and the climate, and if you see is from that aspect, what has concretely been done, I mean if you see for a bigger perspective, then basically nothing. But that’s of course what we had expected. It will require much more than this. This is just the very beginning.”

“What would you like to see happen in the next year-and-a-half?” Thunberg was asked by Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal.

“A lot. But especially that we start listening to the science and that we actually start treating these crises as the crisis it is, as the crisis they are, because this is — without treating this as a real crisis, we cannot solve it and then we cannot see this from a holistic view,” Thunberg concluded.

Thunberg has been a steadfast voice for young people to get involved in climate change activism, even going so far to skip school classes to protest.

The 17-year-old has also been heavily critical of top world leaders and nations of not complying with the Paris Agreement, which is aimed at reducing CO2 emissions across the globe.

