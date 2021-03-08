Greta Thunberg Whacks Biden: Not Doing ‘Nearly Enough’ on Climate Change

Swedish Climate activist Greta Thunberg whacked President Joe Biden over the United States’ compliance with the Paris climate accord, saying his efforts were “not nearly enough.”

“In your view, how has Joe Biden done on climate issues in his first 50 days in office?” MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan asked Thunberg in a Sunday interview. “What grade would you give him?”

“Well, you shouldn’t take that from me,” 18-year-old Thunberg responded. “I’m just a teenager, so I don’t have the mandate to sort of give grades like that. My opinion on this doesn’t matter​. You should rather look at the science and whether his policies are in line with the Paris agreement and to stay below 1.5 or even 2 degrees Celsius, and then you can clearly see that, no, it’s not nearly enough in line with the science. That’s not me saying it, that’s just black and white, looking at the facts​.”

President Barack Obama signed the accord in 2016 without approval from Congress. President Donald Trump vacated the agreement the subsequent year, though the treaty prohibited countries from leaving for at least three years after signing. American participation ultimately ended the day after the 2020 election, and resumed again in February under an order from Biden.

The accord calls on countries to take measures that limit global temperatures from rising more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Critics have taken issue with the agreement for imposing strict standards on the U.S. while imposing lighter requirements on countries including China and India.

“I would just like you to basically just treat the climate crisis like a crisis,” Thunberg added. “They have said themselves that this is an existential threat. They better treat it accordingly, which they are not. They are just treating the climate crisis​ ​as it was a political topic, among other topics. Treat it as a crisis, that’s the number one step​ we need to do.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

