“Gross and important I think are the two important words here,” said Maggie Haberman — after Axios published photos she obtained showing documents with former President Donald Trump’s handwriting being flushed down the toilet.

Haberman appeared on CNN’s New Day Monday to discuss her big toilet bowl scoop. The New York Times correspondent said that while some might be inclined to make light of the revelation, it is no laughing matter.

“It would still be a story if it was a fireplace,” Haberman said, referring to the instrument used to destroy the documents. “The point is about the destruction of records which are supposed to be preserved under the presidential records act, which is a Watergate-era creation.”

Haberman revisited her initial reporting on the topic from back in February. And she went on to point the finger at Trump as the person who did the flushing, and it was evidently more than a one-off.

“I have had additional reporting afterwards from people confirming that Trump had indeed done this and that it happened on at least two foreign trips, and in the White House throughout his presidency,” Haberman said. “Again, it’s important because who knows what this paper was? Only he would know and presumably whoever was dealing with him, but the important point is about the records.”

Watch above, via CNN.

