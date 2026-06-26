Dan Bongino Erupts on The View’s Joy Behar for Defending ‘Socialism’: ‘Dunce Cap Wearer’

Dan Bongino branded The View co-host Joy Behar as a “dunce cap wearer” Thursday after she defended democratic socialism by pointing to programs like Social Security and public services during a heated discussion about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s growing influence inside the Democratic Party.

Behar made the comments Wednesday on ABC’s The View as the panel discussed a string of Democratic primary victories by congressional candidates endorsed by Mamdani, the democratic socialist mayor of New York City.

“I’m not scared of the term,” Behar said, arguing that government-backed services already form part of everyday American life. “Social Security is a democratic socialism. Partly unemployment insurance is. The people who pick up your garbage, the people who take the fire out of your house. All of these are democratic socialism.”

Behar also argued Republicans have weaponized the term “democratic socialism.”

The remarks prompted a scathing response from former deputy FBI director turned MAGA pundit Dan Bongino, who torched Behar and claimed she fundamentally misunderstood socialism.

“The reason socialism remains popular with a class of generally stupid people, I don’t know any other way to say it, is because they just refuse to learn what it is. Socialism is the government control of the means of production,” Bongino said during an appearance on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime.

He continued: “So when you get a dunce cap wearer like Joy Behar goes, like, ‘You know, we built a road and there’s like an ambulance, so we all love socialism,’ you should ask a question, well, does the government control the asphalt business? Does the government control the construction of ambulances? Because if they don’t, then that’s not socialism.”

Mocking the ABC host he added: “Read a freaking book sometime. It doesn’t hurt. You know, Elon [Musk’s] got the Grok thing. You can ask it a question. It’ll actually give you — if your intelligence is not great, then you can go try the artificial kind. It’s like a surrogate brain. It does the work for you, Joy.”

“Socialism is popular because it appeals to imbeciles who just don’t want to do their homework,” he railed as host Jesse Watters laughed.

Watch above via Fox News.

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