Fox News prime time host Sean Hannity fired back Tuesday evening at New York Times contributing opinion writer Kara Swisher over an op-ed claiming her mother had been misinformed by Fox’s coverage of the coronavirus.

The opinion piece from Swisher — which kicks off by addressing the Fox News host, “You can relax, Sean Hannity, I’m not going to sue you” — blames the network for convincing her mother that the threat of coronavirus is “overblown by the mainstream news media.”

But she was not concerned — and it was clear why. Her primary source of news is Fox. In those days she was telling me that the Covid-19 threat was overblown by the mainstream news media (note, her daughter is in the media). She told me that it wasn’t going to be that big a deal. She told me that it was just like the flu. And, she added, it was more likely that the Democrats were using the virus to score political points. And, did I know, by the way, that Joe Biden was addled? Thankfully, Mom had not gone as far as claiming the coronavirus is a plot to hurt President Trump — a theory pushed by some at Fox News heavily at first. While she has been alternately appalled and amused by the president, and often takes his side, she is not enough of a superfan to think that he is any kind of victim here.

Hannity fired back at Swisher with a series of tweets, one calling the writer “ignorant, lazy and a total hypocrite,” others criticizing the coverage of the Times.

Hey Kara whoever u are. I’ll accept you are a pest, but you are also ignorant, lazy and a total hypocrite. Are you proud of your paper printing “Trump Virus; If You Are Feeling Awful You Know Who To Blame”? .⁦@karaswisher⁩ .⁦@nytimes⁩

…. https://t.co/3y76wRoGuO — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 1, 2020

.⁦@karaswisher⁩ .⁦@nytimes⁩

.. That is Your paper using the this Virus to bludgeon the Potus politically. Own it Kara. https://t.co/3y76wRoGuO — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 1, 2020

.@karaswisher .@nytimes Hey Kara, are you proud of your paper printing this garbage?

ON FEBRUARY 5TH

“WHO SAYS IT’S NOT SAFE TO TRAVEL TO CHINA? THE CORONAVIRUS TRAVEL BAN IS UNJUST!” — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 1, 2020

Hey Kara, 10 days after the first confirmed Covid 19 case in the USA (Jan 21) President Trump implemented the travel ban (Jan 31) Did the Potus make the right decision? Or do you agree with Quid Pro Quo Joe, that it was “Hysterical Xenophobia and Fear Mongering”? — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 1, 2020

.⁦@karaswisher⁩ Hey Kara you may want to share with your mom and fellow leftist NYTIMES hacks like Ben Smith. https://t.co/A1K6gLKIRz — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 1, 2020

.⁦@karaswisher⁩ Kara while we are at it, why don’t you share it with your Trump-hating media Mob colleagues at Fake News CNN, and Conspiracy TV MSDNC. The networks that have lied for 3 plus years just like your paper. https://t.co/A1K6gLKIRz — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 1, 2020

Kara then you can share this with Eric (POP) Pimple at the WaPo FEB. 1ST… “GET A GRIPPE, AMERICA. THE FLU IS A MUCH BIGGER THREAT THAN THE CORONAVIRUS, FOR NOW.”

FEb 3rd “WHY WE SHOULD BE WEARY OF AN AGGRESSIVE GOVERNMENT RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS” https://t.co/A1K6gLKIRz — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 1, 2020

.⁦@karaswisher⁩

Lastly Kara, I frankly hope you do sue me—you go for it!! Discovery and a counter suit by me vs you, Ben and that pathetic dying newspaper you work for could be a landmark case!! Game on.. https://t.co/A1K6gLKIRz — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 1, 2020

.@karaswisher

… The ball is your court. In the meantime I’ll continue to expose the lies you & your Paper tell daily. Oh, and please send my best regards and this link to your mom.https://t.co/A1K6gLKIRz — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 1, 2020

Swisher responded to the tweets with some wit and a few memes, joking that she now knows why her mother likes Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

Now I know why my mom likes @BretBaier https://t.co/CGmt91b8pw — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) April 1, 2020

Sue you? How about a big consensual hug and we go out to lunch and then see the Top Gun 2 premiere. Wait a minute … https://t.co/C0f2xUIiSc pic.twitter.com/5Hs0RPWHtl — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) April 1, 2020

Freak snowflake storm in the end of March! https://t.co/EzXGlpRpp4 pic.twitter.com/t0LtK9YAyB — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) April 1, 2020

The opinion writer reiterated that she has no plan to sue Hannity.

I am not suing you, Bag ‘O Rage, as I noted in the column in the 1st line. But in the court of public opinion, a daughter concerned her mom has dangerously bad information and does not want her to get sick and die versus a super spreader of that pernicious dreck — I like my odds! https://t.co/CGmt91b8pw — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) April 1, 2020

Hannity last week took aim at the New York Times’ new media columnist, Ben Smith, after he published a piece calling out Fox’s misleading coronavirus coverage.

Fox primetime host @SeanHannity takes a jab at NYT’s Ben Smith @benyt Tuesday night on his program – calling Smith “Benny boy” after he published a wide-sweeping report on the network’s misleading coverage of the coronavirus: pic.twitter.com/QRLZdq5Enr — ZTPetrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 25, 2020

