Harris Faulkner Announces Father’s Passing

Fox News host Harris Faulkner announced Saturday that her father died Christmas Day.

“My dad Ret. Lt. Col. Bobby R. Harris has died,” Faulkner wrote in a message on Twitter. “I shall remain silent for a bit, while our family’s Christmas North Star takes his place in heaven.”

“Always guiding me through his grace and strength, dad will now do so from heaven, beside my mother,” Faulkner wrote on a photograph accompanying the message. “I am theirs and they are mine, forever.”

Harris, 83, served two tours of duty in Vietnam as an Army officer and combat pilot. His wife, Shirley Harris, died in 2016.

