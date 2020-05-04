The 2020 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced Monday afternoon with 15 winners in journalism and seven in book, drama, and music.

The New York Times won the most for a publication with three awards in investigative reporting, international reporting, and commentary. Of their three awards, Nikole Hannah-Jones‘ commentary, which is part of the Times‘ 1619 Project, was the most controversial. An Op-Ed in Politico from a professor of history at Northwestern said the project made “avoidable mistakes” while others praised the project.

The most distinguished award for public service went to the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica for their in-depth reporting about sexual assault in Alaska and how a combination of a lack of police protection and neglect only made it worse.

ProPublica was one of four publications to win multiple awards, joining The New York Times, The New Yorker, and The Los Angeles Times.

Here’s the entire list of winners from the 2020 Pulitzer Prizes:

Breaking News Reporting — Staff of The Courier-Journal, Louisville, Ky.

Investigative Reporting — Brian M. Rosenthal of The New York Times

Explanatory Reporting — Staff of The Washington Post

Local Reporting — Staff of The Baltimore Sun

National Reporting — T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi of ProPublica; Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times

International Reporting — Staff of The New York Times

Feature Writing — Ben Taub of The New Yorker

Commentary — Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times

Criticism — Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times

Editorial Writing — Jeffery Gerritt of the Palestine Herald Press

Editorial Cartooning — Barry Blitt, contributor, The New Yorker

Breaking News Photography — Photography Staff of Reuters

Feature Photography — Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of Associated Press

Audio Reporting — Staff of This American Life with Molly O’Toole of the Los Angeles Times and Emily Green, freelancer, Vice News

Public Service — Anchorage Daily News with contributions from ProPublica

Letters, Drama and Music — A Strange Loop, by Michael R. Jackson

History — Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America, by W. Caleb McDaniel

Biography — Sontag: Her Life and Work, by Benjamin Moser [Ecco]

Poetry — The Tradition, by Jericho Brown [Copper Canyon Press]

General Nonfiction — The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care, by Anne Boyer [Farrar, Straus and Giroux]; The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America, by Greg Grandin [Metropolitan Books]

Music — The Central Park Five, by Anthony Davis

Fiction — The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead [Doubleday]

Special Citation — Ida B. Wells

